POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam has been ranked in the Top 50 Master’s Universities by Washington Monthly Magazine.

SUNY Potsdam came in at number 47 out of 604 national master’s granting universities and number 34 among public colleges. Washington Monthly ranks colleges based on their contribution to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service.

“For over two centuries, SUNY Potsdam has been steadfast in providing an education that is not only accessible and affordable, but also deeply ingrained in the betterment of society, — This latest national recognition affirms our commitment to creating the difference-makers of tomorrow — helping students graduate with less debt, on a path to successful and fulfilling careers.” President Dr. Suzanne Smith

SUNY Potsdam also was recognized in Washington Monthly’s Northeast Best Bang for the Buck rankings, coming in at number 68 out of 388 institutions and number 30 for public colleges.

The College ranks high due to the social mobility return it provides for graduates, helping students from all socioeconomic backgrounds earn their degrees and go on to fulfilling and successful careers, with as little debt as possible. Additionally, the college scores highly for the number of undergraduates who eventually earned a Ph.D. or doctorate. The college also received high scores for the percentage of federal work-study funds spent on service and for the percentage of graduates studying service-oriented majors like health, education and social service.