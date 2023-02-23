POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A partnership between SUNY Potsdam and La Universidad de Cienfuegos will allow American university students the opportunity to immerse themselves in Cuban culture and earn six college credits this summer as part of a new study abroad program.

All actively enrolled undergraduates studying in the U.S. can apply for the summer study abroad session. The deadline to apply is March 15.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure this program is affordable and accessible to students across SUNY and beyond. The courses are co-taught by highly qualified professors from SUNY Potsdam and Universidad de Cienfuegos, the setting is beautiful and deeply historic, and the hospitality of the Cuban people is legendary. This is guaranteed to be a transformative study abroad experience,” said SUNY Potsdam Interim Provost Dr. Alan Hersker.

Students will be able to choose two courses from a range of topics and earn college credit from SUNY Potsdam while spending six weeks exploring Cuba and taking part in learning activities along the way.

There is no Spanish language requirement to participate and all classes will be taught in English or in Spanish with translation.

Known as “La Perla Del Sur (The Pearl of the South),” Cienfuegos is located on the southern coast on a bay off the Caribbean Sea. Its historic city center in the French neoclassical style is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Students will stay with host families and be immersed in the daily life of the city of Cienfuegos for approximately six weeks.

The summer session will include experiential learning opportunities through work and exchanges with community projects, non-governmental organizations and other sectors within the community tied to each student’s selected course of study.

Students will also have the opportunity to visit Havana and the colonial city of Trinidad for an expanded cultural experience.