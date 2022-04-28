POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s list of online master’s programs is continuing to grow.

The University has officially launched its fully-online Master of Science in Education degree in education technology specialist.

According to SUNY Potsdam, this 36-credit program prepares students to be leaders in school settings and create engaging learning environments. Full-time students have the opportunity to complete the program in as little as three semesters.

For students enrolling in this program that already hold an initial teaching certification, this degree leads to recommendation for an additional New York certification as an Educational Technology Specialist.

The program also satisfies the academic requirements for professional certification, meets the New York State Education Department standards and is certified by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

“This program prepares graduates for rewarding careers as educational technology leaders in the K-12 sector, and it brings with it New York State certification,” Program Director Dr. Anthony Betrus said in a press release. “We teach students that access to high-quality learning is the most important problem facing education in the 21st century, and we give them the tools to help tackle the big problems in this space.”

Courses are offered fully online and include asynchronous, synchronous and extended reality interactions among the students and faculty.

Admission is offered on a rolling basis and students can begin the program in any of the spring, fall or summer semesters.