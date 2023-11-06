POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam has announced new career-ready concentrations for its longstanding computer science program.

SUNY Potsdam Bachelor of Science in Computer Science students can now choose between concentrations in cybersecurity or data analytics, preparing them for dynamic careers in these high-demand and growing fields. There is also a general track that allows students to take advanced computer science courses in any field to tailor their studies.

“I’m thrilled to announce two new computer science concentrations at SUNY Potsdam, which will empower our students with the skills needed to excel in the dynamic, high-demand fields of cybersecurity and data analytics. Our commitment to hands-on, industry-relevant education, exemplified by the program’s perfect job placement rate, will continue to open doors to exciting career opportunities,” President Dr. Suzanne Smith

The updated program will help the department maintain its 100% graduate placement rate for some of the most sought-after and highest-paying jobs in the modern workplace, supported by internship experiences and real-world research projects that undergraduate students carry out as part of their studies.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for information security analysts is $112,000, and the field is expected to grow 32% over the next decade, much faster than average. The bureau also reports that data scientists earn a median salary of $103,500 per year and that this field is expected to grow 35% between 2022 and 2032. For both concentrations, a bachelor’s degree is the typical entry-level education to join the fields.

Applications are now being accepted for the new concentrations, more information is available Here.