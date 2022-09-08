POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — To address the need for educators across the country, SUNY Potsdam has made it easier to receive a master in teaching degree.

Potsdam has confirmed that its Master of Science in Teaching degree program in childhood education is now completely online.

According to SUNY Potsdam, the nationally accredited program can be completed in as little as three semesters, full-time.

Potsdam’s childhood education MST program has offered a virtual and hybrid option since Fall 2020. Due to its success, the university moved forward to develop this program.

“Given that most of the coursework can be completed in an asynchronous manner, candidates are able to weave academics into their own customized schedules. Many instructors still offer optional synchronous/live virtual sessions for individuals who appreciate opportunities to connect with faculty and fellow class members in ‘real-time,'” Department of Elementary Education Assistant Chair Chad Graham said in a press release.

Students who successfully complete the MST program will initially receive certification in childhood education and will continue on a pathway for an additional B-2 certification.

Program requirements include pre-student teaching fieldwork and student teaching internships, which are coordinated by the SUNY Potsdam Center for School Partnerships and Teach Certification.

The program is open to students from all backgrounds with no GRE scores required.