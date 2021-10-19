SUNY Potsdam launches online option for literacy masters program

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Aspiring educators now have a new option for graduate studies in the North Country.

SUNY Potsdam has officially launched a fully online option for its Master of Science in Education degree program in literacy. According to Potsdam faculty, this was developed in response to current and past demands from students and recent alumni.

“This online option is going to help us continue to serve those who feel that closeness to Potsdam and want to do their graduate work with us, so even if they take a teaching job seven hours away, they can still complete their master’s here,” Clinical Faculty Member Kathryn Jeror said in a press release. “Our graduate students are in that time of your life when you are busy”

According to SUNY Potsdam, its MSED program allows students to qualify for Initial New York State Certification in either Literacy for up the grade 6 or grades 5 through 12.

This will remain available to all students regardless of if they are enrolled at the Potsdam campus or fully online.

Students also satisfy the academic requirements for Professional Certification in their Initial New York certification area. The program has been nationally recognized by the Internation Literacy Association and accredited through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.