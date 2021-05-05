SUNY Potsdam mass vaccination site to stop administering doses of Pfizer

St. Lawrence Health System collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam will undergo changes this week regarding which doses will be available for patients.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, the SUNY Potsdam site at Maxcy Hall will stop administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on May 7. Appointments will remain available until this date.

However, the site will continue to provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to patients. All residents who received their first dose are urged to not miss the second dose appointment.

Additionally beginning May 8, 2021, the SUNY Potsdam site will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible residents. Vaccinations will be administered at a walk-in basis.

St. Lawrence County Public Health also has several pop-up walk-in clinics which can be found on its website.

Those who are homebound and interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to call the Public Health Department at 315-386-2325.