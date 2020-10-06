SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse joins ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ campaign

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Potsdam men’s lacrosse team is helping to spread a statewide message.

The “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign was launched by the State University of New York to spread awareness for COVID-19 safety protocols.

During September, SUNY issued a call for video submissions to join the statewide campaign. SUNY Chancellor Malatras stated the “need [for] universal compliance and uncompromising vigilance from everyone to keep campuses open, and we are proud of students who are determined to speak directly to their peers to help amplify that message.”

The Potsdam’s men’s lacrosse submitted their take on the campaign, arguing that “you can’t play lacrosse without a mask.

Watch the full video below:

"You can't play lacrosse without a mask." The @sunypotsdam1816 mens lacrosse team gets creative to show us how when we #MaskUpSUNY, extracurricular activities can continue safely. pic.twitter.com/m8FNwzNjYQ — SUNY – The State University of New York (@SUNY) October 6, 2020

