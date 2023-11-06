POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam has named Brent Parker as the institution’s new vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer after a nationwide search. Since joining campus at the beginning of October, he has been hard at work supporting Potsdam’s financial planning and operations.

Parker brings over 20 years of experience in higher education to his leadership role at SUNY Potsdam, most recently having served as the associate vice president for finance and controller at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, where he had served since 2014.

We are proud to welcome Brent Parker to the SUNY Potsdam family, and to our leadership team. His extensive experience in finance and higher education administration will be critical to our ongoing work to stabilize our finances and ensure a strong future. Dr. Suzanne Smith, President of SUNY Potsdam

At Sarah Lawrence, Parker demonstrated exceptional leadership by overseeing various financial functions, including financial reporting, operations, accounting, student accounts, insurance and treasury, with an annual budget of $90 million. His contributions extended to issuing audited financial statements, college debt issuances and refinancing, and the implementation of crucial technology solutions.

Prior to his service there, Parker was the associate vice president for finance and administration at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa., from 2011 to 2014, and the director of fiscal operations for the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, from 2004 to 2011. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Penn, and began his career in administration and finance there, working in various roles within business administration services and financial training. He completed additional post-baccalaureate coursework in accounting, computer engineering and education.

Prior to Parker’s appointment, David Davin, SUNY Potsdam’s vice president for advancement, oversaw the Division of Business Affairs during the transition period. The search was chaired by Melissa Proulx, the associate vice president for administration and human resources, who led a committee representing all areas of campus.