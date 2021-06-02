SUNY Potsdam, New York Chiropractic College announce new partnership

Tanya Hewitt, chair of SUNY Potsdam’s Department of Public Health and Human Performance, leads a personal training course (SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new program will streamline a pathway for SUNY Potsdam students to learn chiropractic medicine.

On Wednesday, SUNY Potsdam announced that it has formed an education partnership with the New York Chiropractic College.

Specifically, the two institutions have established four new program agreements to provide pathways for students at SUNY Potsdam to secure admission into NYCC’s healthcare programs.

According to SUNY Potsdam, the partnership provides tracks for biology and exercise science majors at Potsdam to guarantee admission into the NYCC Doctor of Chiropractic program.

“This agreement formalizes a direct pathway to further study for our students interested in chiropractic and enables an effective transition from our undergraduate programs to the NYCC Doctor of Chiropractic program,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. “The relationship between both institutions allows us to offer seamless advising and support, to ensure our students are successful and prepared for fulfilling health careers.”

This new agreement will provide a 3+3 articulation track, allowing students to save one year of tuition while earning a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam and graduate degree from NYCC; and a 4+3 articulation track, which will allow student to complete their degree at SUNY Potsdam and gain acceptance to NYCC.

NYCC President Dr. Michael Mestan also added his excitement about the new agreement.

“Providing a path to guaranteed admission to our graduate programs is an important way we are helping open the door of academic opportunity to more students,” said Dr. Mestan. “By providing simplified and practical options for admission, we allow our students to better focus on their education and becoming exceptional healthcare professionals.”

SUNY Potsdam added that guided support will be provided by both institutions for students. Interested students can begin a path to the New York Chiropractic College by submitting a letter of intent signed by an undergraduate advisor.

The New York Chiropractic College is located in Seneca Falls, New York.