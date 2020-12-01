SUNY Potsdam partners with Buffalo Law School for 6 year law program

Thanks to a new agreement, SUNY Potsdam students can complete their bachelor’s degree and start their law studies at the University at Buffalo School of Law at the same time, shaving a year off their studies. (photo: SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has announced a new partnership with Buffalo Law School to allow students to complete a law degree in six years.

A new agreement between SUNY Potsdam and University at Buffalo School of Law will allow students interested in pursuing a legal career “streamline” their degree. The partnership will allow for students to complete a newly accelerated 3+3 Bachelor of Arts/Juris Doctor.

Typically, according to SUNY Potsdam Department of Politics Chair Dr. Robert Hinckley, students need seven years to complete their undergraduate education and law degree.

University at Buffalo’s School of Law Dean Aviva Abramovsky commented on the new partnership.

“We have always had a strong connection to SUNY Potsdam,” says Dean Abramovsky. “Many of Potsdam’s graduates have gone on to pursue their law degree at UB School of Law, and have been outstanding additions to our classrooms and our community. We are pleased to partner with a school that has provided us with so many future leaders in the legal profession, and we expect that this accelerated path to the profession will facilitate even more.”

According to SUNY Potsdam the program is open to all students who complete a minimum of 90 credits by their third year. Additionally, students who meet the admission requirements and are accepted to the University at Buffalo School of Law can then complete their final undergraduate requirements in their fourth year, while starting their studies at UB.

