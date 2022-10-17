POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance is presenting a Halloween classic with performances on Oct. 27 through Oct. 30.

The play by Lori Allen Ohm is based on George Romero and John Russo’s 1968 film “Night of the Living Dead,” a story about seven people trapped in an isolated farm house surrounded by zombies.

The Black Box Theatre in the Performing Arts Center will host evening performances at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Saturday, Oct. 29, with a special performance at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29 and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

The performance on Oct. 28 will have American Sign Language interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. Anyone who would like to request these services should notify the Community Performance Series Box Office when booking their tickets.

“The department’s community has really rallied around this production,” director Dr. Jay Pecora said. “We are all ready to have some fun and be scary after the past few years.”

There will be a costume contest and a photo opportunity with the zombie cast at the Saturday midnight performance with a ‘special treat’ for audience members in costume.

“Putting a horror film to the stage has been such an amazing experience. The cast and crew are so talented and are striving to make this a frightening show,” Megan Fregoe said, who plays the character of Barbara.

The university issued the following content warning regarding the performance:

Please note that this show is not suitable for all audiences, especially younger and more sensitive audiences. One of the scenes shows a Black woman being shot and killed by a white male police officer. The production includes depictions of gunshots, blood, extreme gore, flesh-eating, strobe lights, fog and extreme violence. SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance

General admission will be $15 and admission will be $10 for SUNY Potsdam students or senior citizens, age 64 and older. Tickets are available on SUNY Potsdam’s website, at the Community Performance Series Box Office located in the Performing Arts Center lobby or by calling 315-267-2277.