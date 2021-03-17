SUNY Potsdam planning to return to ‘mostly’ in-person instruction for Fall 2021

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam is looking ahead for the Fall 2021 semester.

A year after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all SUNY campus must pivot to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg announced plans for the college’s Fall 2021 semester.

President Esterberg shared that the college is beginning to plan “for a return to mostly in-person instruction.”

Additionally the college plans to welcome all students back to campus.

According to Esterberg this initial decision is due to the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility criteria recently expanded to include all in-person faculty and staff, as well as more students having access to the vaccine.

President Esterberg shared, “Our faculty are planning for a fall semester focused on in-person instruction and educational experiences as much as possible, while still ensuring we follow all current public health guidelines as required.”

The college will open registration for the Fall 2021 semester next week and open housing registration in early April 2021.

SUNY Potsdam is also currently hosting a New York State vaccination clinic at it Maxcy Hall Fieldhouse. Potsdam reported the clinic is administering 2,000 shots per day to eligible New Yorkers.