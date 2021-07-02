SUNY Potsdam Police Department reaccredited by New York State

The University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam has received reaccreditation from the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.

According to SUNY Potsdam, its University Police Department has achieved reaccreditation through the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council. This formally recognizes that the department meets or exceeds expectations of excellence in the field.

“The University Police Department at SUNY Potsdam voluntarily meets 110 best practice standards that the Department of Criminal Justice Services designs, to ensure we are meeting the needs of the citizens in New York State,” stated Chief Timothy M. Ashley II. “Only about 25% of more than 500 police agencies in New York State meet these standards.”

SUNY Potsdam added that the accreditation program promotes increased cooperation and coordination among police agencies to promote public confidence.

As an example Potsdam shared that the Police Force recently sponsored a Department of Criminal Justice Service training in “Principled Policing: Procedural Justice 1.” The course provides an overview of the tenets of principled policing.

The entire department attended the training as well as officers from the Norfolk Police Department and Potsdam Police Department. Instructors came from the University Police, Potsdam Police and from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.

The New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council is the first standardized accreditation process for law enforcement in the country.

The SUNY Potsdam University Police Department was first accredited in 2016.