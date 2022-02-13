POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam will be presenting their Faculty Dance Concert 2022 at the end of February.

The concert was organized by the SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance and will feature works by four choreographers performed by talented students. Performances will be offered from Thursday, February 24, through Saturday, February 26 with daily shows taking place at 7:30 p.m., and will end with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

One of the featured works is titled “En Route,” and features five dancers and has a highly gestural and stylized movement vocabulary. The piece was choreographed by Frazee Feet Dance and Create A Space NOW company member Zoe Walders.

Professor Emeritus Don Borsh is returning to SUNY Potsdam to restage “Angels ‘Round the Zenith” which was originally created for SUNY Potsdam dance students in 2015. The piece features music by John Hartford, Ralph Stanley, and Alison Kraus.

Choreographer Cynthia DuFault is an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance. She will present a trio, titled “CorresponDance” which experiments with film and projections.

The final choreographer, Kerri Canedy, is a visiting assistant professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance. She will present three choreographic works including a lyrical modern dance piece titled “Lumihiutaleita,” a contemporary modern dance piece called “Celestial Void,” and a large group jazz dance piece titled “We Create, We Fight, We Will Not Be Shamed.”

Tickets cost $15 for general admission, $10 for senior citizens, students, or employees, and $5 for youth aged 12 and under. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, by calling (315) 267-2277, at the door prior to the show or on the Concert Performace Series website.