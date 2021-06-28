SUNY Potsdam President Esterberg to leave role in August

Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg is the sixteenth president of The State University of New York at Potsdam (Photo by Jason Hunter)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following several years leading SUNY Potsdam, current President Kristin Esterberg will depart the college for a new role this summer.

SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg announced on Friday that she has accepted a position as University of Washington Bothell Chancellor.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead SUNY Potsdam over these last seven years, and I am extremely proud of the work we have done together,” stated Esterberg. “To the talented faculty, staff and administrators, I am grateful for all of your efforts to serve students and our community. It has been a privilege to work with and beside you. To our alumni, it has been a deep pleasure to come to know you and to hear your Potsdam stories. I treasure the times we have shared. And to our creative and talented students, serving you has been a deep honor.”

Since her appointment as the 16th president in 2014, Esteberg has been noted for building a more incusive community.

Additionally, under her leadership, the College completed a $33.5 million comprehensive campaign and secured a historic $5.25 million gift to support faculty efforts for learning expansions.

Her leadership roles within the SUNY system include co-chairing the SUNY Racial Equity Action Plan Work Group on the role of the chief diversity officer and the SUNY Global Learning for All Task Force, a member of the Sexual Violence Prevention Task Force and the SUNY Diversity Task Force. She has also served as honorary co-chair for Spectrum.

Nationally, Esterberg serves as an American Association of State Colleges and Universities board member and a mentor for the Millennium Leadership Initiative.

Prior to her role at SUNY Potsdam, Esterberg served as provost and academic vice president at Salem State University and as deputy provost at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science at Boston University, before earning her master’s and Ph.D. in sociology from Cornell University.

Esterberg is set to depart August 31, 2021 in preparation for her new role this fall.