SUNY Potsdam professor brightens the streets during COVID-19 pandemic

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An art professor at SUNY Potsdam added her creative touch to the local community.

Professor Amy Swartele has been teaching in the art department at the university since 2000. She previously has taught all levels of painting classes, but through her recent project, is working to expand.

Regardless of hardships brought on by unpredictable North Country weather and the COVID-19, Professor Swartele was up on a ladder with countless cans of spray paint, engaging with community members.

Swartele recently completed her “Mural for the Masses”, a 27.5 feet by 12.5 feet mural on the back side of the Potsdam Tile Company building.

Professor Swartele commented on her past work, stating she has always meddled with the “strange”. However, for this project which feature bright and abstracted creatures, the mural focuses more on making the “strange” appealing and engaging.

“I intentionally made a happy piece,” said Professor Swartele. “I figured that we could all use something a little more positive. That was intentional.”

Alongside SUNY Potsdam, Swartele is working to create a mural painting course where students will engage with the Potsdam community and create a rotating series of murals.

