SUNY Potsdam Professor publishes book on music of Bruce Springsteen

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New book written about Bruce Springsteen has local ties to the North Country.

SUNY Potsdam Professor Emeritus Dr. John Massaro released ‘Shades of Springsteen: Politics, Love, Sports, and Masculinity’ on Friday, July 16.

During Massaro’s career as a politics faculty member he became known for his unconventional way of teaching. He even drew national attention for his semester-long class exploring political themes in Bruce Springsteen’s music.

After retiring and moving to Wells, Maine he continued to focus on the subject by writing ‘Shades of Springsteen: Politics, Love, Sports, and Masculinity,’ published by Rutgers University Press and is now available at major retailers.

The book blends memoir and musical analysis, as Massaro reflects on being one of the first professors to design a college course on Springsteen’s work. The book focuses on love, masculinity, sports, politics, and the power of music. Massaro explains how all of these are represented in Springsteen’s lyrics while sharing stories from his own life that powerfully resonate with those lyrics.

“The book clearly builds upon the Springsteen course I offered from 2001 to 2009 at SUNY Potsdam. Indeed, Essays 1 and 7 focus on that course and the significant role that the members of the SUNY Potsdam community played in revitalizing my life in welcoming my family and me so openly and wonderfully to the community in 1986. I will never forget that,” Massaro said.

‘Shades of Springsteen: Politics, Love, Sports, and Masculinity’ is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and more retailers.