POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – An upcoming book, titled Indigenous Comics and Graphic Novels: Studies in Genre, will be released by Professor Dr. James J. Donahue, chair of SUNY Potsdam’s English and Communication Department. University Press of Mississippi will publish the title, which is now available for preorder in hardcover, paperback or eBook.

Comic book movies have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to studios like Marvel and DC. Comic books and graphic novels have also found more room on store shelves at Barnes & Noble in the U.S. and Indigo in Canada. While these media remain popular and widely available, mainstream publishers, booksellers, production houses and academics continue to ignore Indigenous artists’ work despite their sustained popularity.

In spite of this, Indigenous artists are increasingly turning to graphic narratives, with publishers such as Native Realities LLC and Highwater Press creating more spaces for their works.

Donahue examines and unravels disparities of representation in the fields of comics studies and comics publishing in “Indigenous Comics and Graphic Novels: Studies in Genre.” Among the artists studied are Theo Tso, Todd Houseman and Arigon Starr.

From superhero and science fiction comics to graphic novels and experimental narratives, the faculty member explores a wide range of Indigenous content through topically arranged chapters. In addition to looking at how Indigenous works are analyzed, Donahue stresses that the comics studies field must create artistic and critical spaces for Indigenous comics and graphic novels.