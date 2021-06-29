SUNY Potsdam publishes 42nd volume of magazine dedicated to Adirondacks

Fall foliage changes colors near Three Brothers Mountain in Adirondack Park in Keene Valley, N.Y. in October 2016. (AP / Tom Curley)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An annual publication, dedicated to one of New York State’s most popular destinations, has been published for the 42nd time by SUNY Potsdam.

“Blueline: A Literary Magazine Dedicated to the Spirit of the Adirondacks” has released in 42nd volume. This magazine is published every year by the SUNY Potsdam Department of English and Communication and features poetry, fiction and nonfiction centered around the natural environment.

According to SUNY Potsdam, “Blueline” is distributed internationally and is recognized for “valuing the environmental imagination and its long tradition in the United States.”

“A clear theme runs through this volume of Blueline, where many contributing writers respond to the coronavirus and its upheaval,” stated Blueline Editor-in-Chief Dr. Donald McNutt. “These writers have captured the pandemic’s force through their excellent poems, stories, and essays. At the same time, these works are all fully in keeping with this magazine’s mission of honoring the natural world by depicting it realistically, by exploring nature’s beauty as well as its challenges to us.”

The 42nd volume includes poetry by Michael Michael Carrino, Elizabeth Coleman, Natalli Amato, Dale Hobson, Bonnie Sanders, Matt Spireng; nonfiction essays by Mary Cuffe Perez, Amanda Treat; and fiction by Phil Gallos.

“Blueline” also includes regional art such as photography and painting mediums, this year featured Painter Catherine LaPointe Vollmer.

Subscriptions or purchases of the magazine can be obtained by contacting blueline@potsdam.edu.