SUNY Potsdam ranks #18 in nation for teacher education

Pictured in this photo from 2019 is Katie Barnes ’23, who is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in childhood/early childhood education (SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has been ranked in the top 20 nationwide for teacher education.

According to SUNY Potsdam, its School of Education and Professional Studies has been placed 18th in the country for nation among institutions offering a bachelor’s degree in teacher education. This ranking was designated by the company Study.com which ranked colleges based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty, cost, graduation rates, student retention, job placement and other factors.

SUNY Potsdam claimed that they received this ranking for its small classes, intensive field experiences and applied learning opportunities.

Specifically, SUNY Potsdam places students in North Country classrooms through its connections with local school districts and BOCES programs.

SUNY Potsdam stated that this “prepare[s] students for teaching and other work in a wide range of fields, including adolescent and childhood education, educational technology, curriculum and instruction, school district leadership and other programs. ”