SUNY Potsdam recognizes Class of 2021 Academic Honorees

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As SUNY Potsdam prepares to celebrate its Class of 2021, the University also highlighted in annual Academic Honorees, who have earned the 2021 Faculty Awards.

SUNY Potsdam announced that two graduates have earned this title. The 2021 award recipients included Joni Cullen and Tanner Wilson, who were chosen by Faculty Senate and will be highlighted during Commencement.

According to SUNY Potsdam, the Faculty Award recognizes two students in the graduating class with the highest grade point average. One is required to have completed all degree requirements at SUNY Potsdam, and the other is a transfer student.

Specifically, Joni Cullen transferred to SUNY Potsdam from Jefferson Community College. She is originally from Theresa, New York and is a graduate of Alexandria Bay Central School District. Cullen will graduate from Potsdam summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood and early childhood education with a specialization in social sciences and history.

Additionally Wilson is previously from Colton, New York and is graduating summa cum laude and with distinction. Wilson will earn both his Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degree in mathematics and in middle and secondary mathematics education.

Both recipients are graduating with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

SUNY Potsdam noted that they are “both future educators on the rise” as Cullen has accepted a fourth grade teaching position at Gouverneur Central School and Wilson a math teaching position at the Minisink Valley Central School District.

Cullen and Wilson will receive special recognition during the SUNY Potsdam Commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2021.