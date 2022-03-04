POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s Campus Food Pantry has been supporting students facing insecurity for over 15 years. It will now continue this mission from a new location.

SUNY Potsdam confirmed on March 3 that its Campus Food Pantry has officially reopened and is available to students. The pantry now is located at a more “prominent location” at the Barrington Student Union.

According to SUNY Potsdam, 30% of students face food insecurity while pursuing their degrees. But the pantry aims to provide students with items they need.

The Campus Food Pantry is now stocked with non-perishable snacks like cereal, granola bars and chips, easy-to-prepare meals and refrigerated items such as cheese, eggs and yogurt.

The Pantry celebrated its grand reopening on March 1. Faculty, staff and students gathered for a ribbon-cutting and remarks were provided by Officer-in-Charge Dr. Philip Neisser and Department of Public Health and Human Performance Assistant Chair Sarah Lister.

Lister is also the coordinator for the Food Pantry. She was highlighted for working with both student interns and volunteers throughout her time leading the effort.

“I have had students tell me that there have been times that they have needed to use the food pantry, and times that they have been able to donate themselves,” Lister said in a press release. “That experience of having been on both sides of the equation is very important and really helps develop a sense of empathy for high-needs individuals in the communities that these students will be working with one day.”

The SUNY Potsdam Campus Food Pantry is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. A whiteboard is available for students to request items that they might need.

Donations of food items can be made by dropping groceries off during business hours.