SUNY Potsdam reports 0.1% COVID-19 positivity rate, thanks students and families for cooperation

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has issued an update regarding COVID-19 on campus as the University prepares to shift to remote learning prior to the holidays.

SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg published a campus update detailing COVID-19 on campus, and titled the update “A Reason to Be Thankful.” Esterberg shared statistics for SUNY Potsdam and their 0.1% COVID-19 positive rate.

According to President Esterberg, the low infection rate is attributed to the “personal and professional sacrifices” made on campus.

Since August 2020, SUNY Potsdam has reported that over 11 thousand students and 2.8 thousand employee tests have been administered. Additionally, 14 students and one employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Esterberg shared the following statements with students and families on November 20.

Please know that you are all remarkable individuals. In the face of a health crisis and so much uncertainty, you have persevered. You have shown kindness and care for others through your actions and determination to do the right thing. Today, I am so proud to be a SUNY Potsdam Bear. You have modeled to others what can happen when a campus community comes together. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed by our local community, by SUNY and across New York State. Kristin G. Esterberg, SUNY Potsdam President

Additionally, Esterberg highlighted faculty and staff for their efforts in implementing health and safety precautions.

As stated in the Fall 2020 reopening plan, SUNY Potsdam will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the semester to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

LATEST STORIES: