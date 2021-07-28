SUNY Potsdam returning with first live show of 2021

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Community Performance Series will return to Potsdam with summer theatre and in-person events for the first time in 2021.

The “Back to Broadway! Summer Cabaret” show will be the first outdoor face to face event of the year on August 8.

The cabaret will feature SUNY Potsdam alumni performing many family-friendly musical theatre classics, as well as modern songs.

The show will begin at 3 p.m. located between the Performing Arts Center and the Sara M. Snell Music Theater at The Crane School of Music on the State University at Potsdam campus. There will be free refreshments being served from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. leading up to the show.

There will also be complimentary gift bags handed out to the first 90 children in attendance. There will also be a 50/50 drawing and commemorative t-shirts for sale at the event.

The event is free and no reservations or tickets will be required, however donations will be accepted and put towards future of summer theatre at CPS.

CPS Executive Director Jason L. Dominie said he is excited to showcase their hard work.

“CPS would like to welcome everyone back to our first in-person event since January 30, 2020. We are so excited to once again have an opportunity to come together and share in the performing arts — most importantly, the chance to work on our first musical theatre project since 2016,” Dominie said. “

“All of the credit is owed to our talented and dedicated community of artists. Please join in on the revival of summer theatre and help us ensure its future. In lieu of ticket sales, we are encouraging everyone who can, to please make a donation on the day of the event or online,” he added.

In the event of rain, the performance will take place within the Performing Arts Center, in which case masks will be required.