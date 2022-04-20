POTSDAM N.Y. (WWTI) — Scientists from the State University at Potsdam have published their article on their invasive plant research.

The article is titled “Mapping the Purple Menace: Spatiotemporal Distribution of Purple Loosestrife (Lythrum Salicaria) Along Roadsides in Northern New York State” which was written by Dr. Jessica Rogers, Dr. Kamal Humagain, and Dr. Adam Pearson. The article focuses on the scientist’s efforts to identify the extent of purple loosestrife infestations on North Country roadways and to investigate factors promoting the spread of the invasive plant species.

Purple loosestrife is an erect perennial herb that usually grows two to six feet tall, according to the National Park Service. The NPS also stated that the species seedlings that germinate in the spring grow rapidly and produce a floral spike in the first year, which contributes to its’ ability to spread quickly.

According to the university, the purple loosestrife was largely understudied in Northern New York. Specifically, only five infestations were identified by the Department of Environmental Conservation in St. Lawrence County in 2017. However, by the end of summer, Rogers and her research assistants had pinpointed 663 individual points where the purple loosestrife was located along state highways.

The article states that the number of documented infestations dropped to 537 by 2019, but the number of plants nearly doubled in that same time, as did the density and size of the infestations. Rogers explained how it felt to gather the data and discover the effect the species had on the North Country.

“I grew up in Potsdam, and when I first came back and started teaching in the North Country, one of things that I noticed was that the wetlands looked different, especially along the highways,” Rogers said. “We knew we were on to something, that the purple loosestrife needed to be monitored.”

The team also looked at whether factors like roadway culverts or seasonal mowing were correlated with changes in loosestrife infestations. More information about the study and the full report ca be found here.