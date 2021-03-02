SUNY Potsdam state site surpasses 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in 6 weeks

St. Lawrence Health System collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam hit a major milestone this week with COVID-19 vaccinations.

In six weeks, the University administered over 30,000 vaccines according to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras on Tuesday.

“Six weeks since SUNY Potsdam administered its first vaccine, the college has now surpassed a significant milestone of 30,000 vaccinations,” shared Chancellor Malatras. “From the earliest stages of the pandemic, SUNY Potsdam has been steadfast in its commitment to protecting New Yorkers; from making life-saving PPE, to providing frontline workers a safe and isolated place to rest and recharge, to now administering 1,500 vaccinations per day.”

Chancellor Malatras added, “across New York State SUNY campuses have stepped up to help their communities and now we’re on the path toward defeating this vicious virus for good. I want to thank President Kristin Esterberg and her team for making this happen.”

The University transformed its field house inside Maxcy hall into a mass vaccination site. This marked the opening of the first public site in St. Lawrence County.

SUNY Potsdam was deemed a New York State vaccination site on January 12, 2021. The site is run under a partnership between the St. Lawrence Health System, SUNY Potsdam, the St. Lawrence County Board of Health and New York State.