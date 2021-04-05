SUNY Potsdam student honored with University Police Criminal Justice Award

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A SUNY Potsdam criminal justice student was recently honored for their good academic standing.

Specifically, SUNY Potsdam Junior Lia Clemons, from Plattsburgh, New York was awarded the 2021 University Police Criminal Justice Award.

This award provides financial assistance to a rising junior or senior in good academic standing in criminal justice studies.

Additionally, preference is given to students enrolled in the College’s Law Enforcement Training Institute. It has been awarded since its establishment in 2004.

The University Police Criminal Justice Award was presented to Clemons by members of campus and state law enforcement.