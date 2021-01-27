SUNY Potsdam student receives statewide award, accepted to Johns Hopkins University

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A SUNY Potsdam student has been honored for their outstanding work in international relations and accepted into a competitive master’s degree program.

SUNY Potsdam announced on Wednesday that International Studies and Politics Student Ramatu Muhammed was named the recipient of the 2020 Norman R. McConney Jr. Award; a SUNY-wide award recognizing those “who thrive despite obstacles to their success.”

Muhammed was one of 45 students across the state to receive this award as she was a participant of the Educational Opportunity Program. Additionally Muhammed recently was accepted into a master’s program for international relations at the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

According to SUNY Potsdam, both of Muhammed’s parents were born in Ghana and she grew up in the Bronx and traveled to West Africa as a kid.

SUNY Potsdam stated that “the early experiences abroad fueled her curiosity about the world, an interest in diplomacy and a desire to help.

While attending SUNY Potsdam, Muhammed has helped rebuild schools in Mexico following a series of earthquakes in 2017, studied abroad in both England and Morocco and interned full-time with the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations in New York City.

Muhammed has also served as a diversity ambassador at SUNY Potsdam and a member of the Black Student Alliance. She has worked as a student assistant and academic tutor, and has been a member of the Pi Sigma Alpha honor society for political science.

SUNY Potsdam Student Ramatu Muhammed will begin her studies at Johns Hopkins following her graduation from Potsdam in 2021. She will spend at year on the Washington, D.C., campus and a year on the Bologna, Italy campus.

SUNY Potsdam announced Muhammed as a recipient of the 2020 Norman R. McConney Jr., Award on January 27, 2021.