SUNY Potsdam students heading back to campus for spring semester

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam is welcoming students back to campus for the Spring 2021 semester with plans in place to ensure a safe start to the semester.

Classes begin on February 1 and virtual for the first two weeks on the semester, giving the college time to complete two rounds of surveillance testing prior to in-person instruction resuming.

All students returning to campus are being tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

“We are delighted to see our students returning to campus for the Spring 2021 semester. I have been so proud of the responsibility and respect that our students have shown throughout the past year. As we enter a new phase of the pandemic, we are counting on them to remain vigilant to protect our campus and community,” President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg said. “I am grateful to our dedicated faculty and staff for all they continue to do to uphold our academic mission, and to our neighbors and community partners for helping us in our planning and response to these immense challenges.”

SUNY Potsdam requires all residential students, students with any reason to come to campus, and those living within 15 miles of Potsdam to complete regular mandatory surveillance testing, using the Upstate Medical Center pooled saliva testing.

Students in the college’s Watertown-based programs at Jefferson Community College and those who are completing applied learning experiences are also tested regularly.

The mandatory testing will be offered weekly as the semester kicks off, under a new directive from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. All on-campus employees who have been required to be tested will now do so weekly also, including dining services staff.

SUNY Potsdam is offering a fully online Winterfest in an effort to support students for the first two weeks. Virtual events are planned, including trivia nights and appearances by guest comedians. Alumni volunteers will be hosting a series of virtual events sharing their knowledge and passions while engaging with current students.

Faculty and staff will offer flexible instruction and support services with 61 percent of classes being offered virtually and many offices continuing to meet and connect with students digitally. Social distancing and disinfection measures remain in place across campus.

Masks are required for students and employees in all public spaces. Students and employees reporting to campus must complete daily health screenings and isolate if they show signs of illness.

SUNY Potsdam is hosting a New York State vaccination clinic in the Maxcy Hall Fieldhouse throughout the semester. The clinic currently vaccinates 500 people each day. Members of the campus community who meet the eligibility criteria can book immunization appointments just as the general public does, by registering online or by calling 1-833-NYS-4VAX.