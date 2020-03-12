SUNY Potsdam students receive extra week of spring break prior to transition to distance learning

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following Governor Cuomo’s announcement that all SUNY and CUNY schools will transition to distance learning beginning March 19, SUNY Potsdam posted how they will be handling the changes on Facebook.

SUNY Potsdam students are currently on spring break and the university has decided to extend it for an extra week. Classes will resume on March 23 and instruction will be done via distance learning and remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Residential students are welcome to stay on campus. There will be a process for students to return to collect their belongings. Campus housing, dining operations and support services will continue to serve students on campus.

