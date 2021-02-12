SUNY Potsdam, The Arc launch new long-term internship to help students cover tuition costs

The SUNY Potsdam Lougheed Center for Applied Learning (pictured) has engaged The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence in a new long-term internship program that pays students enough to cover in-state tuition. (Photo by Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new internship program at SUNY Potsdam is helping students cover the cost of tuition and connecting them with a community-based organization.

SUNY Potsdam announced that they are piloting a new long-term co-op internship program to cover the cost of in-state tuition. The program will place student with The Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence for three years and will teach them hands-on skills. The program is being led by the SUNY Potsdam Lougheed Center for Applied Learning and the Arc.

According to SUNY Potsdam, the placement at The Arc will allow students to work with people with disabilities for a minimum of eight hours and up to 29 hours a week in residential, day habilitation and vocation services.

The three-year program will allow students to pay for six semesters of tuition, according to SUNY Potsdam’s Director of Experiential Education Toby White.

“Students can pay for their six semesters of tuition in this program,” stated White. ” We really felt that the time was right to introduce this more involved partnership with The Arc, creating a win-win for their important work and for our students, who will now gain a tool chest that will serve them well in the years ahead of them.”

As students who successfully complete the program can earn up to $24,786 during the three-year commitment, eligible student can also be placed in programs in Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties during the supper months.

Chief Operating Officer for the Arc Jefferson Lynn M. Pietroski also shared her excitement regarding the new program.

“This internship with SUNY Potsdam give the people support by The Arc Jefferson- St. Lawrence a critical connection with the community and helps students learn that the disability field is a great career choice,” shared Pietroski. “We are excited to build the future leadership of the organization with a hands-on paid training program that gives individuals with disabilities continued qualified and compassionate support to help them achieve their goals.”

The new three-year internship co-op program led by SUNY Potsdam and The Arc is open to Potsdam sophomores of any major.