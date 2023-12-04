POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music ensemble’s Spring 2023 production of “The Enchanted Pig” has tied for first place in the National Opera Association’s 2022-2023 Opera Production Competition.

The production tied for first place in division 1 for the national awards along with Baylor University and Shenandoah University.

“All of us at The Crane School of Music are proud of our students and colleagues for this accomplishment, This newest award is an important recognition of the outstanding performances our opera and musical theatre programs produce each year.” Dean William Gibbons

“The Enchanted Pig” is an opera based on Romanian and Norwegian fairy tales.

Music by Jonathan Dove;

Libretto by Alasdair Middleton;

Production by director Michael Scarola;

Music director, conductor and vocal coach Brock Tjosvold;.

Scenic and lighting design and technical direction by John Larrance; and

Costume coordinator Sarah Maurer-Groth.

The National Opera Association‘s Opera Production Competition encourages and rewards creative high-quality opera productions at academic institutions and music conservatories. This year’s 87 entries were divided into undergraduate and graduate levels and then each level was divided into divisions with a total of 24 awards being given out by the judges.