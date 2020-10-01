SUNY Potsdam to debut student choreography on the first Friday of every month

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 has changed how creative and performing arts function on college campuses, SUNY Potsdam is finding innovative solutions.

SUNY Potsdam announced that starting October 2, 2020, student choreographers and videographers will partner up to launch “Media Dance Works Series.” The virtual dance concert series will debut the work of students that would have been presented at the college’s Performing Arts Center each December.

“Media dance takes us toward a new definition of arts in the age of technology,” said Assistant Professor of Dance Cynthia DuFault, who leads the project. “Dancers are learning a new medium to choreograph in, and media artists are translating their perspective into dance. We have retooled during these COVID times so students can take the virtual element and apply it to their craft. The best part is they are truly embracing working with media, and they are enjoying the process.”

According to Potsdam, students will present three short films on the first Friday October through December. The films will go live on the Cydance website and on the SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.