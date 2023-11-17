POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam is gearing up for a celestial celebration, as the campus finds itself in the direct path of the 2024 total solar eclipse, a truly once-in-a-lifetime event set to dazzle the skies on Monday, April 8, 2024.

In an effort to make this astronomical marvel a shared experience, SUNY Potsdam is organizing special educational activities for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the wider community. Classes have been canceled for that afternoon to allow the entire campus community to take part.

The eclipse, spanning over two hours as the moon’s path begins to block out the sun, will treat Potsdam to a breathtaking 3 minutes and 11 seconds of totality — a moment that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.

Known as the Great Northern American Eclipse, this event will be truly one for the history books. The United States will not experience another total solar eclipse for another 20 years, and the next total solar eclipse to be visible in New York State won’t take place for another 120 years.

As hotel rooms are beginning to fill up all along the path of totality, SUNY Potsdam is opening up space in the College’s residence halls for visitors. First priority will be given to SUNY Potsdam alumni for the accommodations, which will be available from April 5 to 10.

Rooms, at $60 per night, will include two twin extra-long beds, desks and closets, with shared bathrooms on each floor. Please note that linens are not provided and must be brought by guests. Each individual can request up to two rooms, housing four people in total. Reservation requests can be made by filling out the online form, and confirmations will be sent starting January 1, 2024.

For more information, visit www.potsdam.edu/about/our-campus/study-stem/totality-2024.