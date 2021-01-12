SUNY Potsdam to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site, commended by Chancellor Malatras

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam was one of the SUNY campuses recognized on Monday for serving as a vaccination site in New York State.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras issued a statement on Monday, January 11, where he expressed his gratitude for SUNY colleges and universities serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

In his statement, SUNY Potsdam, the University at Buffalo, University at Albany, Binghamton University and Stony Brook University were all commended for their efforts.

SUNY Chancellor Malatras’ full statement is featured below.

“Time and time again, SUNY has taken on whatever task was needed to combat COVID, and today is no different. I want to express my gratitude to the University at Albany, Stony Brook University, the University at Buffalo, Binghamton University, and SUNY Potsdam for volunteering to serve as vaccination sites for their respective communities. In the weeks and months to come, eligible New Yorkers will make appointments and arrive at these SUNY campuses to receive the vaccine and protection from COVID-19. I am proud of these institutions for mobilizing so quickly, and of our university system as a whole for continuing to offer major contributions in the battle against this virus.” SUNY Chancellor Malatras, January, 11, 2021

