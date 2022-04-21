POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has issued new health recommendations as COVID-19 cases rise in St. Lawrence County.

This was addressed by the college on April 19 and campus leaders encouraged all individuals to carry a well-fitted mask with them and wear it while indoors.

Although this is not required, SUNY Potsdam urged students and staff to “be courteous and understanding when people are wearing masks or ask [individuals] to wear one in their presence.”

According to SUNY Potsdam, this is because St. Lawrence County has been designated to have a “high” community level by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masking will be continuously required in Student Health Services, the College Counseling Center and the Community Testing Site.

Anyone who is within six to ten days of recovering from testing positive for COVID or who has symptoms will also still be required to wear a mask when around others.

Those with even cold or allergy symptoms are urged to wear a well-fitting mask, and as a precaution, get tested for COVID-19.

SUNY Potsdam’s free Community Testing Site in the Merritt Hall Gym remains open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is also available through St. Lawrence Health, Community Health Center of the North Country, Kinney Drugs and Walgreens.