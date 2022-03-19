POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Potsdam has announced Dr. William Gibbons as the new Dean of The Crane School of Music.

In his new position, Gibbons will oversee the Crane School of Music’s renowned programs and continue the tradition of innovation that stretches back to Crane’s founding in 1886. According to the University, Gibbons developed a passion for music at a young age. He played the piano and described himself as a lifelong “choir nerd.”

He completed his bachelor’s degree in music at Emory and Henry College, with a focus on piano and earned his Ph.D. in musicology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His award-winning research mostly centers on the cultural history of classical music, and on music in contemporary media.

“Somewhere in the middle of piano lessons, my teacher suggested that I take the musicology path, and that was it for me. I’ve always been interested in the big questions… what are we doing, and what does it all mean? That extends to everything,” Gibbons said.

“So, I have studied opera in France, but at the same time I have always been a big video gamer. At some point in grad school, I realized big things were going on in video game music, so I pivoted to studying that. We have to think about how people experience music, and get them to be educated consumers of media, whether that’s classical music, or whether they mostly get their music through film, video games or TV,” Gibbons continued.

Before taking the position, Gibbons spent a decade at Texas Christian University, where he taught in the School of Music and served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs in the College of Fine Arts.

He also collaborated with major arts organizations, lectured and taught courses on arts leadership and entrepreneurship. Gibbons said he was excited to take on the position by recognizing the history of the school as well as looking towards the future.

“As I have had the great privilege of taking on this role, I am really focused on keeping the core of what has made Crane great historically, like our strong music education and performance programs—while looking at ways to expand that vision for the future,” Gibbons said. “We have an excellent music business program, for example, and I’m interested in developing other programs to ensure that students are well-equipped to be successful leaders in music and music-related fields.”

Gibbons is the author of two books, “Unlimited Replays: Video Games and Classical Music” and “Building the Operatic Museum,” and coedited the essay collections, “Music in Video Games: Studying Play” and “Music in the Role-Playing Game: Heroes & Harmonies.”

Gibbons also mentioned the influence the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam has on the community.

“It’s so rare and so beneficial to have this world-class school of music in this remote rural area. Crane truly is a gem for this region. The relationship between Crane and the community is a really powerful one,” he said. “We really are the front porch for the university, and we take pride in that, as we invite the community to come onto our campus and have these magical Crane moments.”

Gibbons said he is excited to support students within the school as music education continues to develop and modernize.

“The field of music and music education looks different than it ever has before. The world is changing at an incredibly rapid pace, and higher education has to keep up,” Gibbons said. “We have to offer programs that engage with what students want and need to learn about, not just today, but for the world 10, 20, 30 years from now—programs that support people through their career, no matter where it takes them.”

More information about Gibbons and the Crane School of Music can be found on the SUNY Potsdam website.