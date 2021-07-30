SUNY Potsdam, Westchester Community College sign transfer program agreement

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new transfer program has been implemented for Westchester Community College students.

SUNY Potsdam and WCC have signed an agreement for environmental studies and health and human performance students. This agreement will allow WCC students who have earned an Associates degree in to pursue their Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies or their Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science at Potsdam.

WCC students who graduate with a GPA of 2.0 or higher will have guaranteed acceptance into SUNY Potsdam as a junior and will have up to 64 credits applied toward the SUNY Potsdam bachelor’s degree program. Students will still need to complete a minimum of 45 upper-division credits of which 15 must be within the major.

“WCC graduates are well prepared to succeed in our baccalaureate programs, and we know they will thrive here at Potsdam and in their future careers,” Dr. Bette Bergeron, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Potsdam said.

“SUNY Potsdam provides our graduates with the opportunity to seamlessly transition to an excellent four-year institution where they can prepare for a career that will help themselves, their families, and their communities.” President of Westchester Community College, Dr. Belinda S. Miles said.

Those interested in learning more should visit WCC’s website.