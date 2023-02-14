POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s Wagner Institute for Sustainability and Ecological Research will host a WISER Escape from Winter event.

SUNY Potsdam is inviting the public to attend the event on February 24. Visitors will have the opportunity to attend events in the WISER Greenhouse and Barrington Student Union throughout the day to join in hands-on workshops on plant care, indoor plant care and hydroponics.

Various educational events and activities will take place. The event schedule is included below.

Barrington Student Union Lobby:

Food security tabling (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Local nonprofit organizations will be available to share information on efforts to improve food security in the North Country.

Paint a pot, pick a plant, take a plate (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): Visitors will have the opportunity to paint a pot and choose a plate for their new plant.

WISER Greenhouse (Stowell Hall Room 205)

Office plants and how to care for them (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.): WISER Coordinator Ray Bowdish will give a hands-on workshop on developing a “green thumb” in your office

Plant propagation workshop (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.): WISER staff members Ren Bridgeford and Melanie Heidman will guide visitors through the steps of making cuttings and transplanting propagated plants in a “how to” hands-on session.

Open greenhouse (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.): The WISER Center and Greenhouse will be open for casual tours. Members of the staff will be present to answer questions about the facilities and activities.

Aeroponic garden workshop (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.): Student intern Harper Barrett will guide a hands-on workshop showing participants how to construct and plant a tower garden.

Wander around the WISER tour (4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.). Stop in for a casual tour and Q&A session about the WISER Center facilities and activities.

Greenhouse 101 (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.): WISER Coordinator Ray Bowdish will share his more than 40 years of experience to demonstrate how modern greenhouses operate. The benefits and challenges of growing in controlled environments will be addressed and participants will be encouraged to operate environmental controls and irrigation equipment.

Stowell Hall Room 218 & WISER Greenhouse

Good bugs and bad bugs (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.): Dr. Robert Snyder will guide participants in insect identification and convince you of the real benefits of bugs.