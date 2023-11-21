POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will hold its 2023 Crane Candlelight Concert on Sunday, December 3 with nearly 300 students and faculty musicians taking the stage in celebration of the holiday season.

The school will hold the free performance at 3 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall. They welcome guest conductor Mark Kligman and present a world premiere by alumnus Shavon Lloyd ’19, who is currently a graduate student at The Juilliard School.

Kligman is a world-renowned scholar in Jewish music and serves as the Mickey Katz Endowed Chair in Jewish Music at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, where he is a professor of ethnomusicology and musicology and director of the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience.

“The Crane Candlelight Concert is a tradition that asks us to slow down and look for the light in the darkness. We hope this year’s performance brings you a sense of peace and possibility as we look to the New Year,” Crane School of Music Dean Dr. William Gibbons

The Annual Crane School of Music holiday celebration performances are a tradition that began in the 1930s and has continued in prominence ever since.

This year’s program will welcome an array of ensembles onto the Hosmer stage:

The Giroux Honors Jazz Combo performing an arrangement of “Christmas Time is Here/O Christmas Tree;”

The Crane Handbell Quartet with a rendition of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen;”

The Crane Opera Ensemble will present three arias from “The Christmas Coin,” a contemporary opera by Keith Gates;

Kligman will conduct two major works in honor of Hanukkah;

Led by Kligman, the Crane Wind Ensemble will perform “To Celebrate a Miracle,” which incorporates the melodies of some of the best-known Hanukkah-related songs and hymns;

The Crane Symphony Orchestra and Crane Chorus will present part one of Herman Berlinski’s “Avodat Shabbat,” a masterwork that is one of only three complete Sabbath services written for soloists, chorus and large orchestra;

Saxophonist Dr. Casey Grev will join the Crane Chorus for a special arrangement of “Lo, How a Rose e’er Blooming;” and finally

The symphony and chorus join forces to present the world premiere of “The Night Before Christmas,” a new work by Crane School of Music alumnus Lloyd, who is currently a graduate student at The Juilliard School.

“The text is the famous Clement Clarke Moore poem, ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas.’ I started writing this piece my junior year at Crane and am so glad it’s coming to life!” Alumnus Shavon Lloyd ’19

Everyone is invited by SUNY Potsdam and the Crane School of Music to this free family-friendly event. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods and non-perishable items to benefit local food pantries.

You can watch the broadcast live by visiting SUNY Potsdam’s website and the North Country Public Radio will also record the concert to air regionally.

Mountain Lake PBS will also film the candlelight concert and air previous concerts on Friday, November 24, the 2021 “The Peace and Love” concert will air at 1 p.m. and the 2022 “Let It Shine” concert will air at 2 p.m.