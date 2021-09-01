SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music hosting opening performance Sept. 7

Abbie Yaeger ’23, a double major in music education and music performance at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, plays percussion on stage at SUNY Potsdam’s Snell Music Theater on Monday, February 22, 2021. Also pictured is Liam Fitzgerald ’23, who is also pursuing a degree in music education.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is welcoming back audiences for their opening performance of the semester.

The school’s traditional Faculty Gala will be held on September 7 at 8 p.m. in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall to open the 2021, 2022 academic year. There will also be a live stream available online for the public to enjoy the concert. The concert will be free for the public to attend although face coverings will be required and seating will be socially distanced.

According to a press release from the Potsdam Crane School of Music, the performance will highlight members of Crane’s illustrious and world-renowned faculty of scholars and artists, and serve as a welcome to all new and returning Crane students. The program will take listeners on a journey through many genres and time periods, with 27 faculty members taking to the stage throughout the evening. Works will span from a Beatles medley, to operatic arias, sonatas, art songs, musical theatre selections and jazz standards.

Performers will include:

Brass faculty: Lauren Becker (horn), Brianne Borden (trumpet), Buddy Deshler (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone)

Composition faculty: Tim Sullivan (drums)

Ensemble directors/conducting faculty: Anthony Eversole (baritone), William Lake (piano),

Guitar faculty: Doug Rubio

Jazz faculty: Michael Dudley Jr. (trumpet)

Piano and keyboard faculty: Keilor Kastella, Julie Miller, Rosemarie Suniga

String faculty: Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), John Geggie (double bass)

Voice faculty: Donald George (tenor), Steven Groth (baritone), Deborah Massell (soprano), Christopher Sierra (tenor), Colleen Skull (soprano), Brock Tjosvold (piano)

Woodwind faculty: Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet), Brian Dunbar (flute), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Carol Lowe (bassoon), Joe Sferra (clarinet)

The program and other upcoming streaming performances are available on the SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music website.