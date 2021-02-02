SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music invites public to free virtual performance of Crane Faculty Showcase

Pianist Dr. Young Ah-Tak is among the lineup of renowned musicians presenting in the virtual Spring Faculty Showcase, a Crane School of Music tradition that will stream live on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Photo by Jason Hunter/SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music will open the semester with the annual Spring Faculty Showcase with performances from Crane’s renowned faculty.

The virtual concert is free to the public and will be livestreamed on February 5 at 7:30 p.m on Crane School of Music’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This year’s concert will include works by Antonin Dvorák, Imre Kálmán, John Rosamund Johnson, Ruggero Leoncavallo, Kevin McKee, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Niccoló Paganini, Elizabeth Raum and Judith Zaimont.

“This program is a mix of solo and chamber music, highlighting the recent projects of our talented faculty,” Crane Professor of Tuba-Euphonium Dr. Charles Guy said.

More information about the event is available on SUNY Potsdam’s website.