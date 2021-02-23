SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music receives national recognition from Yamaha

Abbie Yaeger ’23, a double major in music education and music performance at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, plays percussion on stage at SUNY Potsdam’s Snell Music Theater on Monday, February 22, 2021. Also pictured is Liam Fitzgerald ’23, who is also pursuing a degree in music education.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Potsdam has received recognition for its Crane School of Music.

The University announced on Monday that the Yamaha Corporation of American has named its Crane School of Music as a 2021 honoree in its inaugural Institution of Excellence program. SUNY Potsdam was one of ten schools across the country earned this designation in 2021.

According to Potsdam, this recognition acknowledged the school’s commitment to innovation in the study of music. The Institution Excellence program focuses on responding to each honoree’s mission and designation unlock benefit for the institution, its faculty and its students.

“For more than a century, Yamaha has focused on defining and elevating the quality of musical performance,” said Yamaha Institutional Sales Senior Director Dan Rodowicz. “We chose The Crane School for its outstanding work in pursuing relevant, real-world experience for the students in its school of music. From its long-standing commitment to practical, real-world experiences for students to its proactive collaboration with industry partners like NAMM, Crane is outstanding for equipping students to thrive and contribute to the music industry. Yamaha has reaped the benefits of many Crane graduates who have gone on to significant roles in the organization. The school’s alumni carry the Crane legacy and polish into every company of import in our professional music ecosystem.”

The ten schools in 2021 were selected by Yamaha following a competitive nomination and review process. Honorees were chosen based on unique factors and challenging experiences given to students.

Crane School of Music Interim Dean Dr. Lonel Woods commented on the national recognition.

“The Crane School of Music is so proud to be named a Yamaha Institution of Excellence, a true highlight in our school’s long legacy,” stated Dr. Woods. “Being a music school within a liberal arts campus means that we attract students who are creative, innovative and even a little quirky. Being in this beautiful and close-knit atmosphere in the shadow of the Adirondacks means that you really get to work closely with faculty, with peers and with guest artists in a deep and immersive way.”

The Crane School of Music was founded in 1886. It has been noted as one of the first institutions in the country dedication to music.