POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Performing Arts Center presents a production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” this summer, according to a press release.

The production will run from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16, with five showtimes.

The musical is a comedy that embraces the wackiness in every family, featuring an original story, and every father’s nightmare…as Wednesday has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

The show features more than 70 actors, crew, artists, and musicians from around the Northern New York region, including SUNY Potsdam students, faculty and alumni, local K-12 teachers, business owners, and professionals. The main cast will be Mekayla Fountaine playing Wednesday Addams, Kyle Flint playing Gomez Addams, and Meghan Janovsky playing Morticia Addams. The stage will be directed by Lindsey Fifield, with vocals directed by Kimberly Busch, choreography by Kerri Canedy, and a live pit orchestra directed by Tim Savage.

“This Addams Family was ahead of its time in accepting people for who they were, no matter what they looked like or what quirks they had. They embraced the strangeness in others and celebrated what made others unique — without judgment,” Busch said, “To me, theatre is family. I am thrilled to be able to work with so many wonderful community members and expand our CPS theatre family with ‘The Addams Family.'”

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Community Performance Series Box Office, located in the Performing Arts Center lobby, from Wednesday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door, starting one hour prior to each showtime.

Showtimes:

Thursday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m.;

Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m.;

Saturday, July 15 at 2 p.m.;

Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.; and

Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m.

In addition to the show run, there will be an open dress rehearsal with a free and chaperoned pre-show party, exclusively for St. Lawrence County youth ages 11 to 16, on Wednesday, July 12 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

More information, tickets, and reservation for the pre-show party is available on the Community Performance Series website.