SUNY ‘SPECTRUM’ week to begin August 24

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The State University of New York’s annual week dedicated to the preventing and responding to violence against LGBTQI+ students starts this week.

To honor the week, SUNY is hosting their annual “SPECTRUM” conference virtually. SUNY devotes this conference to educate members of their community about violence prevention, capacity building and training for underserved sexual and gender minorities.

“Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are disproportionately impacted by sexual and interpersonal violence, and SPECTRUM looks to address this to reduce the impact of violence, and to create more inclusive spaces that make it easier for community members to seek services when incidents of violence do occur,” stated SUNY on the SPECTRUM website. “We recognize that COVID-19 has, if anything, exacerbated the inequities impacting members of the LGBTQIA+ community, making this conference more important than ever.”

Partnering with the conference are faculty members, law enforcement, medical professionals and community and state agency service providers.

The 2020 conference will be available virtually starting August 24.

The State University system encourages the use of the hashtage #SUNYsGotYourBack throughout the week.

