CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Canton Associate Professor Kambiz Ghazinour, Ph.D. has received $50,000 from the SUNY Startup Summer School. Ghazinour was one of the participants in the Class of 2023 Demo Day, a competitive program to showcase the most optimistic technologies and startups currently under development.

“Dr. Ghazinour’s innovative work exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation that SUNY Canton fosters. We are proud to have Dr. Ghazinour as a part of our academic community, and his success inspires our students and faculty. Here’s to a future where technology and education combine for a safer digital world.” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran

Ghazinour, who teaches in Canton’s Cybersecurity program, is the part-time CEO of CyberSpara, Inc., and holds the patent on the company’s game-based Digital-Privacy and Security Simulation — DigitalPASS. CyberSpara is an up-and-coming cybersecurity solutions provider using a multi-stream business model.

DigitalPASS has the attention of organizations such as St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, local computer service divisions and defense agencies like the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the Griffiss Institute in Rome, N.Y. Ghazinour and CyberSpara were also previously invited to participate in the 2023 Helping Upstate Science and Technology Leaders and Entrepreneurs Defense Accelerator.

“DigitalPASS is transforming how we approach cybersecurity through its innovative simulation platform, — It’s designed to raise digital awareness and mitigate cyber threats by using an immersive, realistic experience that analyzes their cyber behavior.” SUNY Canton Associate Professor Kambiz Ghazinour, Ph.D.

The Startup Summer School’s Class of 2023 Demo Day participants included 179 SUNY students, faculty and staff — spanning over 27 SUNY campuses — in emerging technology fields. Now in its fifth year, the program offers entrepreneurial education and training to assist students and faculty attain the initial funding needed to get their technology to market.

DUB Biologics from Upstate Medical University also recived a $50,000 investment at the event. In addition to the $50,000, CyberSpara and DUB Biologics will also receive additional support from SUNY to identify and write strong proposals for grant funding allowing the teams to continue commercializing their technology.

“At SUNY, we create educational opportunities that lead to research and scholarship, helping to solve society’s greatest issues. At the same time, programs like the SUNY Startup Summer School build on our strategy to open avenues to greater student success and upward mobility,” SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr.

At the event, SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. along with SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran offered their congratulations to Ghazinour on his and CyberSpara’s achievements.