SUNY Upstate Medical University launches new program to assist teens combating mental health difficulties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Upstate Medical University has officially opened a new program for teen’s battling mental health.

Upstate Medical University cut the ribbon on their new Upstate Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program. The program aims to help treat youth ages 13 to 18 with a range of psychiatric and behavioral difficulties.

According to Upstate, the program will provide an intensive four to six weeks of services for those who do not respond to traditional outpatient services and are at risk of needing inpatient services. Detailed, this will include seven to nine hours of treatment weekly.

Services will include medication management, individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy and multi-family group therapy.

Additionally, the Adolescent Intensive Outpatient Program will offer long-term Comprehensive Dialectical Behavioral Therapy-Adolescent options. According to Upstate, this is a highly structured treatment program for adolescents battling extreme emotional instabilities.

“Child psychiatric services have always been in short supply and are desperately needed,” stated Upstate Interim President Mantosh Dewan, MD. “This program will shorten the length of stay on the adolescent inpatient unit and hopefully prevent admissions. The goal is to keep children at home and in school and this program is an important piece to the puzzle.”

The program’s startup funds were awarded to Upstate from a Central New York Care Collaborative grant totaling $1.3 million.

