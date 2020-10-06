SUNYAC announces schedules for basketball and men’s ice hockey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York Athletic Conference has announced there 2020-2021 conference schedules for basketball and hockey.

SUNYAC announced on October 6 that men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey will officially begin in February 2021. Both sports schedules will consist of eight divisional games and four-team crossover playoff, featuring two teams in each division.

According to SUNYAC, men’s and women’s basketball will split into an East-West divisional alignment. Included in the East division are Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Potsdam. The West included Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego.

Divisions for men’s ice hockey include Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia and Geneseo playing an eight-game, double round-robin schedule starting January 31. As well as Morrisville, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam in the Eastern Division, playing a triple round-robin schedule minus one contest beginning February 5.

“The schedules are designed to provide a meaningful student-athlete experience while at the same time prioritizing the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff,” stated SUNYAC Commissioner Tom DiCamillo. “We know full well that the pandemic environment is ever-changing; however, it is important to establish our intent to begin conference play in February which will allow our member-institutions to appropriately prepare for intercollegiate athletic competition.”

SUNYAC stated that these new divisions will preserve the NCAA eligibility for student-athletes, and will continue to follow local, regional, state and SUNY guidelines.

