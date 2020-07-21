SUNYAC announces the suspension of all fall competitions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) announced on July 20 the suspension of all fall competitions.

The decision was made by SUNYAC presidents and the SUNYAC Board of Directors. The board of directors is composed of the athletic directors from each member institution.

“As a former student-athlete, I empathize with the disappointment our students must feel not being able to compete this fall,” Erik Bitterbaum, the chair of the SUNYAC Presidents said. “But our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with intercollegiate athletics, and we will continue to plan for a safe return to competition at the appropriate time.”

According to the SUNYAC website, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021, and the board will continue to explore new options for a safe return.

